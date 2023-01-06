Carmel’s Center for Photographic Art is starting the year 2023 with a field trip to Pacific Grove. Specifically, the gallery is bringing four exhibits to the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.), opening today, Jan. 6. One of the exhibits features the work of Bryant Austin, Scott Campbell, Chuck Davis, Camille Lenore, Robin V. Robinson and Ryuijie, and focuses on the deep mysterious depths of the ocean. Oceana: Deep Reverence “illuminates our collective connections to all the life of our planet,” organizers promise. Campbell’s photo above is titled “Pompano and Bubbles.”
