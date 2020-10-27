Oh, the imagination of Old Hollywood. Weekly staff writer Asaf Shalev writes about how Paramount Pictures found similarities in far away places like the Nile and Africa to familiar landscapes like the Salinas River and South County when scouting for shooting locations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.