A 1927 map by Paramount Pictures.

1927 map by Paramount Pictures showing filming locations in California according to their similarity to remote places in the world. The map was published in the book "The Motion Picture Industry as a Basis for Bond Financing."

 
 

Oh, the imagination of Old Hollywood. Weekly staff writer Asaf Shalev writes about how Paramount Pictures found similarities in far away places like the Nile and Africa to familiar landscapes like the Salinas River and South County when scouting for shooting locations

