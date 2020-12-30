Olivia De Sola Barnes (center) grew up in an artistic household with both of her parents being architects. Olivia died on Jan. 16, 2019, at 9 years old. This year her parents Libby Barnes and Dani De Sola submitted her painting “Blue Tree with Red Fox” (right) to the Community Association of Big Sur’s student art contest; Olivia won posthumously.
