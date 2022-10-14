Originally from Gothenburg, on Sweden’s West Coast, Gunhild Carling was born to a family of jazz-obsessed performers, in a house where one “just picks up an instrument and starts to play,” she says. Her father, Hans Carling, was a trumpet legend in Sweden, and Gunhild (an Old Norse name common among Scandinavian queens) soon picked up trumpet, trombone and then bagpipe, piano, drums, harmonica and vocals. She performs Sunday, Oct. 16 at Paper Wing Theatre.
