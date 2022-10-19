To really understand the power and energy of the ocean, and explore our local coastline—especially on an unseasonably hot day like today!—there is no better way than to get out on the water. And if you can’t do it in a boat, or you’re not keen to swim, surf or hop on a stand-up paddleboard, the best play is to slide into a kayak. Monterey’s Del Monte Beach, where Monterey Bay Kayaks has one its outposts, is an ideal place to launch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.