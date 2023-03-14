Pajaro levee repairs

Emergency stabilization work is happening at the site of the Pajaro levee breach. “They will be working, to the extent that it's safe, 24/7 to make as much progress as they can,” Lew Bauman, interim general manager of the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, told reporters in a virtual press briefing. This temporary rock and sand wall is intended to stabilize the breach—now about 400 feet—from getting wider and to slow the flow of water into the Pajaro community. A permanent fix will be undertaken later, after this storm event.
Featured
Art News
- For the fifth time, CSUMB returns with the Festival of Languages, Cultures and Ideas.
- Hot Picks 03.09.23
- Visuals 03.09.23
- A Carmel Valley producer is going to the Oscars with his short film about how understanding can overcome hate.
- A young local artist debuts with her first solo exhibit in Sand City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.