Pajaro levee repairs
Photo courtesy of Monterey County

Emergency stabilization work is happening at the site of the Pajaro levee breach. “They will be working, to the extent that it's safe, 24/7 to make as much progress as they can,” Lew Bauman, interim general manager of the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, told reporters in a virtual press briefing. This temporary rock and sand wall is intended to stabilize the breach—now about 400 feet—from getting wider and to slow the flow of water into the Pajaro community. A permanent fix will be undertaken later, after this storm event.

