The seventh annual Palenke Arts Festival (11am-4pm Sunday, June 4) includes performances by Sambadá (a Brazilian band with cumbia and merengue tunes), Calpulli Tonalehqueh (Mexican dancers), the Na Haumana Polynesian Dance Ensemble, a hula school based in Marina, and Afro-Jarocho ensemble Son de Fandango. That’s a long way of saying you should wear your dancing shoes, and also check out children’s art activities, live art demos, info booths and food vendors, and soak up the spirit of community.
