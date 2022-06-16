As she prepares to retire from the DA’s Office after 43 years, Pam Patterson reflects on transforming victims’ services. A dog named Namaste is just one of many additions Patterson has made to the DA’s Office in her time there. She first arrived at age 19 for a secretarial job, then at 23 became the victim advocate. From there, she started writing grants, and transformed the unit from a one-person desk job to a 10-person department. Patterson is seen here with a memorial for victims she helped install.
