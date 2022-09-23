The above image is titled “Women” and it was made by Monterey High School student Paris Webb—now on display at Pacific Grove Art Center in downtown Pacific Grove as part of The Things We Love exhibit. Thirty-two Monterey High digital artists share images of the things that bring them joy, comfort and inspiration, in works of photography, illustration, design, video and animation.
