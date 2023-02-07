Lacy Raak and Beth Rocha pull weeds in the garden at Beta Park in Seaside. Friends of Seaside Parks Association meets weekly, from 10am-noon on Saturdays, at different locations. There are several groups of volunteers that dedicate their time to help clean up parks around Monterey County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.