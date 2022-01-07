Pat Hathaway's photo collection goes to the Monterey County Historical Society.

The Monterey County Historical Society has been awarded over 80,000 historical photographs from the collection of late Pacific Grove photographer Pat Hathaway. Hathaway died in January 2021 without a will, meaning that his estate went through probate court. On Dec. 24, the court agreed with conservator Kent Seavey’s proposal to gift the entire collection to the Historical Society. The collection includes many historical gems, like this image of Salinas in the 1920s.
