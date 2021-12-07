The Central Coast Art Association just featured Monterey-based Paul Richmond during its monthly members Zoom conversation series. Richmond is a recognized visual artist and activist who has worked with galleries and museums throughout the U.S., as well as art journals and anthologies. Richmond is also a co-founder of the You Will Rise Project, an organization that empowers those who have experienced bullying to speak out creatively through art.
