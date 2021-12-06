Mondays are for Amaro. Pearl Hour is known for its cocktails, but you can also try cocktail components deconstructed. Proprietor Katie Blandin (above) offers Amaro tastings on Mondays from 7-10pm through the month of December. Photographed by Joel Angel Juárez.
