Lake El Estero reaches depths of 12 feet and is shaped like a giant U, curved around Dennis the Menace Park and Sollecito Ballpark in Monterey. From land, it can feel like just a minor water feature. But there is a way to get out on the water and explore this lake thanks to paddle boat rentals. It might look touristy, but staff say roughly half of their customers are locals. A ride gives you a unique and lovely view of Dennis the Menace and the adjacent skatepark, the opportunity to circumnavigate an island and views of lots of bird life; on a recent paddle, we saw families with ducklings and baby seagulls. It also gives you some unexpected exercise; while you can pedal as fast or as slow as you’d like, you must rely entirely on your leg muscles to propel your boat. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.