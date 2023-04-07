Catch Big Sur “family band” Pfeiffer Beach Hotel, plus more local talent, for a show at the Henry Miller Memorial Library on Saturday, April 8. Organizers tease that the event may even bear some resemblance to 1973’s legendary Summer Jam at Watkins Glen, New York. In any case, it’s sure to be a good time.
