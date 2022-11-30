Phil Lemley’s exhibit Sanctuary opened Nov. 19 at Sylvan Gallery in Sand City. The collection of images presented were created while scuba diving and freediving in the waters of Monterey Bay. Seaside-based Lemley utilizes underwater photography to shed light on otherworldly scenes hidden just below the surface of the Monterey Bay.
