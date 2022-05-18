“Black Cosmos” is the title of a joint exhibition by two Santa Cruz-based artists – sculptor Marilyn Kuksht and her colleague Ralph Joachim, a geometric abstract painter. It’s now on display in the Gill Gallery of the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). The piece above by Kuksht is titled “Planetary Genesis.”
