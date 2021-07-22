PMA volunteers

A small army of volunteers from the Produce Marketing Association Foodservice Conference & Expo pack fresh fruits and vegetables on Wednesday, July 21, inside the cafeteria at La Gloria Elementary School. The produce was distributed free to families in a drive-thru event outside, through the nonprofit Brighter Bites Salinas. This is the 40th year of the PMA foodservice conference, which met at the Monterey Conference Center yesterday and today. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
