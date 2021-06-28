With the weather getting warmer, thank god for low-cost public pools. They’re making a return since California reopened for business on June 15. Recreation centers and gyms don’t have capacity limits anymore. The Monterey Sports Center has a lap pool and a kiddie pool so you can have your choice (plus, they offer swim lessons). Did we mention the epic waterslide? Who doesn’t want to enter a pool via slide? Photographed by Nic Coury.
