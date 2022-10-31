Patrick Watson is the embodiment of contemporary experimental pop, rooted in cabaret and drawing from both European and American folk traditions, with sprinkles of electronica. His Oct. 22 show at the Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur enchanted not only the audience, but the performers themselves. Photographed by Christopher Neely.
Art News
- Paranormal Cirque pits laughter and fright together under the big top.
- Between Halloween and Día de los Muertos, fun-and-serious events that honor the dead abound this week.
- Visuals 10.27.22
- Hot Picks 10.27.22
- A rift over management at Carmel theater nonprofit PacRep leads to an exodus of board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.