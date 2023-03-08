potter the otter

MY Museum recently opened the Potter the Otter: A Healthy Adventure pop-up exhibit at the Del Monte Shopping Center. The exhibit will be open from March through May 2023. The Monterey Chamber of Commerce hosts a mixer in front of the exhibit on Thursday, March 9. Refreshments will be served, and children are welcome and encouraged to enter the exhibit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.