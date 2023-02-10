Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, shakes hands with President Joe Biden following Tuesday’s State of the Union address. “We face many challenges in California’s 19th Congressional District, including the recovery efforts of the recent storms that caused significant damage to our communities, the high cost of living, the lack of affordable housing, homelessness, gun violence and crime, and the present effects of climate change,” Panetta wrote. “However, we also have our shared sense of community and values that drive us to soldier on through thick and thin as we live up to the promise of our American experiment.”
