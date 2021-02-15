Happy President’s Day! Originally established to celebrate George Washington, President’s Day has become a celebration of all presidents, past and present. Here, supporters are seen cheering at a Bernie Sanders rally in Monterey in 2016. While Sanders did not ultimately secure the Democratic nomination or become president, this photo shows the kind of enthusiasm and devotion that seekers of this high office inspire. Photographed by Nic Coury.
