Scotty Cornfield, a retired San Jose Police Department homicide detective, now writes 101-word stories almost every day. He was inspired by the Weekly’s 101-word short story contest (now open for submissions). Cornfield reads from his newly released book, Fast Fiction, today, Nov. 18, at 6pm at Downtown Book & Sound in Salinas then again on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Olivia & Daisy in Carmel Valley.
