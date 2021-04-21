Welcome to the seas, R/V David Packard. This new state-of-the-art research vessel, 164 feet in length, is coming in 2023 to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute and is named after MBARI’s founder. This ship, expected to cost $50 million, will replace the R/V Western Flyer, which after 25 years will be retired in fall 2022. Funding comes from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and naval architecture firm Glosten will build the ship at Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain. Rendering provided by Glosten © 2021 MBARI.
