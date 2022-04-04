During the month of April, the nonprofit Big Sur Land Trust invites you to join its Race For Open Space, a chance to run, walk or hike on lands the trust is protecting and opens up for public access for this fundraiser. Here’s how it works: You contribute a modest amount of money, and sign up for a route—anywhere from 2.4 miles at Glen Deven Ranch in Big Sur to an 8.5-mile guided hike at Arroyo Seco Ranch to a 21-mile journey from Palo Corona Regional Park to BSLT’s Mittledorf Preserve. Lace up and explore, for a good cause.
