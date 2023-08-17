ragtime

When Brian Blain and the other drivers in his Ragtime Racers brigade roll onto the track, people take notice. “They’re different than any other race car,” he explains. Ragtime Racers, which take part in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, consist of cars that ran on the rudimentary dirt and gravel tracks before the U.S. entry into World War I. Photo courtesy of Brian Blain.

