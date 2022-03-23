School grounds at Rancho Cielo school in Salinas. Patrice Vecchione spreads the love of poetry among youngsters via Poets-in-Schools program sponsored by the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel.
“I see the angel and demons
fighting over me, forever, a losing battle.
When I die, it’s over. I hope the angel won.
I helped by reloading the gun.
I woke up, trapped physically,
not mentally, sweating like crazy,
removed my shirt.
I pressed the button, the hurt
in my heart vanished.
They said, ‘Wrap your things up,
it’s time for you to go.’”
(by E. S. V., student at Rancho Cielo)
