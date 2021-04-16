During the pandemic, Randi Beer has been finding humor through art. “I am a retired fashion designer so apparel is front and center for me,” Beer writes. “It sort of sets the tone, but only as fun. After I sketch a soon-to-be-painting I pick the name out of thin air so each painting is a different person. Angie (pictured above in watercolor gouache) just happens to be the lady who, like many of us, feels anonymous in masks [and] so figures the outfit might as well be her ugliest clothes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.