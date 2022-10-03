The Sylvan Gallery in Sand City presents Ascend, a collaborative exhibition created by the father/daughter artists Barney and Carli Cullen. Drawing inspiration from their Japanese heritage, they combine metal, wood, bamboo, paper and stained glass into exquisite installation pieces that bring the gallery to life. The show will be on display until Oct. 22.
