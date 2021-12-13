Remembering Michael Nesmith.

“[Michael Nesmith] was a fav patron of ours at Jeffrey’s Grill and Catering and it was a delight to meet him pre-show in 2019,” Kristen and Jeffrey Thompson write in an email. “I got this quick snapshot at warmups.” Nesmith died on Friday, Dec. 10 at the age of 78.
