Reproductive rights rally
Daniel Dreifuss

Protesters gather at a reproductive rights rally in Monterey in May, after the Supreme Court’s draft decision was released. Two similar gatherings are scheduled to take place today in Salinas and in Monterey. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.

