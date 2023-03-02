This colorful artwork is part of the new exhibit Fragile Planet / Sacred Earth, opening Friday, March 3 at the Marjorie Evans Gallery at Carmel’s Sunset Center.In the exhibit, 13 artists show how they’re responding to climate change through their work. The above oil-on-canvas is called “Resilience in Rainbow Forest,” by Elizabeth Murray.
