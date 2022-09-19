Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.) presents Resilience, an exhibit by Denese Sanders. The Resilience series is in response to Sanders’ 2021 diagnosis and treatment of advanced-stage ovarian cancer. This show is a revealing look at the expressions of a body in danger and the arduous experiences of the path leading to health. It’s on display until Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.