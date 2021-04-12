RESPECT Mural

This mixed media mural welcomes visitors with solid advice: RESPECT. Plus, it’s a creative reuse of multicolored plastic bottle caps. The mural can be seen in the Community Partnership for Youth’s parking lot in Seaside. Photographed by Kat Morgan.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.