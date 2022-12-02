The good news is that native plant species of Monterey County make for diverse, lovely scenery, with blooms that last for many months from spring through fall, and offer habitat to a range of critters, including pollinators. The bad news is that native species need our help. Enter nonprofit Return of the Natives, and an opportunity to join in a volunteer effort to get happy, healthy, native plants into the ground. These recurring volunteer gatherings are a chance to get into various parks and open spaces in Monterey County, get a little exercise and help restore diversity to local landscapes. Photographed by Bibiana Carrazco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.