“This painting is about living with voices – calls of regret, cries of truth dreams, reminders of forgotten plans, and the whispers of a higher calling,” artist Rick Deragon wrote about the piece he submitted to the Face It: Artists’ Portraits exhibit, now on display at Carl Cherry Center for the Arts (4th and Guadalupe, Carmel). The piece is titled “Four Fears” (oil on canvas, 36-by-48 inches) and it was made in 2014.
