Riley Speidel became the youngest pilot to fly coast-to-coast in the U.S. after earning her student pilot certificate at age 14. The Carmel teen has been around planes ever since she can remember. Now 16, she’s following her passion and intends on joining the U.S. Air Force or becoming a commercial pilot. Photographed by Celia Jiménez.
