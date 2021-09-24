This Rita Sturgeon painting, titled “Simple Elegance,” is part of the show Capturing Wonder in Art: Three Artists’ Interpretations at the Sally Griffin Senior Center (700 Jewell Ave, Pacific Grove). If you’d like to see the work in person, an opening reception happens tonight, Sept. 24, from 5 to 7pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.