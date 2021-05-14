Works by Ronald Walker (like this one, “The History of Civilization”) hang on the walls in the Annand Gallery of the P.G. Art Center this month. Inspired by symbolism and primitive art, Walker has used the simplified style as a writer would use metaphors, using bold strokes, rigid patterns mixed with fable and lore, to create what Walker calls a “metaphorical roadmap of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.