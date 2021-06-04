“Music often distracts me,” graphic designer and bass player Rory Glass says, when asked what music he listens to in order to concentrate. “But when I am in the mood to concentrate, I often put something on that I’ve already familiarized myself with. This morning it was a defunct emo, synth-pop band from Kansas called The Anniversary, and their song ‘All Things Ordinary.’ This song helps me concentrate because it puts me into a comfort zone – like putting on a brain blanket.”
