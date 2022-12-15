Being different can be hard. But as the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer shows, it is often those differences that prove to be a special superpower. Watch the story play out on stage outdoors at the Forest Theater on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
