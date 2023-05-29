In 1927, Rudy Banuelos enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard where he served on active duty in World War II. After serving in the reserves, he continued as a recruiter in King City for 40 years. Chief Banuelos served as postmaster of King City for nine years. Banuelos died in 2021; on Friday, May 26, U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, County Supervisor Chris Lopez, King City Mayor Mike LeBarre and others gathered to dedicate the U.S. Post Office in King City as the renamed Rudy Banuelos King City Post Office. The photo above shows Rep. Panetta speaking during the dedication ceremony. Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.
