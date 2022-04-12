Mixed media artist Rudy Jimenez is part of Urban Arts Collaborative in Salinas (21 Soledad St., Suite C), and is the group’s food justice organizer. His new exhibit is titled “Matrix of Nature.” It includes an installation of nature and organic vegetables, photography, visual journals, small mixed-media mandalas and Jimenez’s journey in becoming an organic farmer from 2015 to the present.
