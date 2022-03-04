The 3rd annual Recovery Run is back in-person, and fittingly so, since the event is all about coming together as a community to support those who are overcoming substance abuse disorders through healthier lifestyle choices. The first year the 5K/3K family-friendly run took place, just as pandemic shutdowns were about to hit, with nearly 300 people, 65 volunteers and $25,000 raised. This year the run is presented by Valley Health Associates, a nonprofit provider of outpatient chemical dependency programs in Monterey and San Benito counties. It’s being organized in partnership with Prescribe Safe, a program of Montage Health and Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula in partnership with 30 community organizations.
