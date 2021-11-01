The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds squadron flies at the Salinas Airshow on Saturday, Oct. 30. Photographed by John Ruddock with a Sony A7III with a 100-400mm Sony FE G Master lens.
Art News
- Visuals 10.28.21
- These Carmel High students just returned from New York City with an award for their short film Out Of My Mind.
- As a Day of the Dead approaches, people take a moment to celebrate and remember their loved ones.
- Hot Picks 10.28.21
- Back to the movies: Watching Frank Herbert’s 'Dune' on the big screen is intense.
- Visuals 10.21.21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.