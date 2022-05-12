There are five components that make up a fair. You have to have wild, spinning, twirling carnival rides. Foods on a stick in unimaginable combinations are a must, as well. Livestock should be everywhere, from fluffy rabbits to longhorn cattle. And there needs to be a queen, in this case Miss Salinas Valley Fair Carli Hammond, to manage it all. That’s four. There should be one more. Oh, yeah—people! Something like 40,000 fairgoers attend the Salinas Valley Fair every year, or they did. The event is back this weekend, and it’s likely those crowds will be back in droves.
