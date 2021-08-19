Salsa Saturdays at Babaloo Cuban Cafe have been filling the venue with dancers of all skill levels. If you need to brush up, the first hour is a class; advanced dancers arrive later. The next dance night happens this Saturday, Aug. 21. Photographed by Gladys Parada.
Art News
- William Giles’ manipulated polaroids, on display in Monterey, are an impressionistic take on photography.
- Studio Fogline wants to meld art and design to create an artistic gathering place in Carmel.
- Pacific Grove’s historic headquarters is part museum and part public records storage.
- A Marina-based photographer who changed photography talks about life and making art.
