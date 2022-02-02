This is an acrylic painting of Bixby Bridge in Big Sur by Samantha Pelayo. “I live in Monterey, and have driven along the coast about six times now—to grab lunch, to hike, to explore—and each time I drive over the bridge, I feel inspired and in AWE of the beauty that surrounds me,” the artist writes. “I am so lucky to live near Big Sur. To honor her, I painted Bixby Bridge. This is my favorite painting of mine to date.” See more of Pelayo’s work on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.