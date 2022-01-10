Few small strips of sand are as well-situated as San Carlos Beach and its adjacent park. And few city-owned recreation areas receive so little in the way of love. Oh, city staff keep the area tidy. But if you seek out information on the park from the city of Monterey’s website, you find this: “Information coming soon about this fun and unique park!” (Yes, there’s an exclamation point.) Yes, San Carlos Beach and Park is fun and unique, and among the most adored seaside spots by visitors and locals alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.